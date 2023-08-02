Authorities searching for Indigenous man missing from Colorado Springs since May 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 28-year-old Indigenous man has been missing from the Colorado Springs area since May, according to a new alert.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert, issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), reads that Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero, 28, was last heard from on May 21.

CBI

He was last seen in the K-Land neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

The CSPD said Snowbird-Lucero has black hair that is shaved and brown eyes. He is affiliated with the Ojibwe tribe. He is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

He has a tattoo of masks on his upper right arm and "Lil Low" written on the outside of his hands, according to CSPD.

Anybody who sees him is asked to call 911 or the police department at 719-444-7000.