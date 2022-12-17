Authorities search for woman who walked away from a Douglas County hospital and disappeared

DENVER — Crews with Douglas County Search and Rescue are looking for a woman who walked away from Skyridge Medical Center last week and is now missing.

Myra Wiggs, 42, was last seen at 4:19 a.m. on Dec. 5, walking southbound away from Skyridge Medical Center, located at 10101 Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.

She has been missing for more than a week.

On Saturday, Douglas County Search and Rescue announced they will return to the area to look for the missing 42-year-old.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Wiggs may have had a medical episode, but there is no confirmed diagnosis.

It's unclear from the sheriff's office if Wiggs is a patient or an employee at the hospital.

Her cell phone is believed to be turned off.

Wiggs was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, black jacket and black pants. If seen, contact Douglas County Regional Dispatch at 303-660-7500.