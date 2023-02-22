Watch Now
Authorities responding to barricaded suspect in unincorporated El Paso County

police
Posted at 11:00 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 01:00:28-05

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tactical Support Group has responded to an unincorporated area of the county for a barricaded suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said there is "heavy [law enforcement] activity" in the 7100 block of Trails End Court in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

This is an isolated incident, according to EPCSO. The community is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

