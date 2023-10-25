Barricaded suspect situation in Severance neighborhood ends in murder-suicide, police say

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A barricaded suspect situation in the Hidden Valley subdivision of Severance ended in a murder-suicide, according to the Severance Police Department.

Severance Police Chief Ken Chavez said dispatch received a 911 call at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday about shots fired along the 800 block of Emerald Lake Street in the Hidden Valley subdivision. Responding officers learned that a juvenile had fired one gunshot outside the home, hitting a vehicle across the street, barricaded himself in a home with a relative, and then an additional gunshot was fired inside the home.

The police department requested help from the Windsor Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Weld County Sheriff's Office and Ault Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they helped an elderly man climb over the back fence of the home, police said.

Chief Chavez said the suspect was barricaded in the home with his mother. However, he said the department considered this as a barricaded suspect situation, not a hostage situation, since the suspect did not make any threats to police regarding the safety of the mother.

According to Chavez, the Weld County SWAT Team entered the home around 7:30 p.m. The mother was found dead inside the home from a gunshot wound, and the suspect, a juvenile male, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chavez told Denver7.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 8:20 p.m.

Chavez said the local schools were placed on lockdown for a time, but all students have been dismissed after police deemed it safe to do so.

"This is an unfortunate situation that has occurred in our Town, and a multi-jurisdictional investigation will be conducted, and more information may be released," the department said.

