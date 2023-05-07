Authorities respond to small plane crash in Teller County

DENVER — The Teller County Sheriff's Office is responding to a small plane crash in the southern part of the county Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said first responders are en route to Phantom Canyon Road.
The area where the plane went down is difficult to get to, the post read.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information is gathered.
