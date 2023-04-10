Authorities respond to Denver police shooting in Jefferson County

DENVER — Authorities are responding to the area near Robert F. Clement Park in Jefferson County after a report of a shooting involving the Denver Police Department.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday morning that initial information indicates that police shot and wounded a suspect near the park located at West Bowles Avenue and South Pierce Street.

Large police presence in the area of W Bowles Ave and S Pierce. Initial info indicates an officer involved shooting; suspect is being treated on scene and no officers were injured. PIO en route; eta 30 mins. Schools are secure; incident did not involve any schools. pic.twitter.com/7Yii7bMq8Z — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 10, 2023

The sheriff's office said the suspect is being treated on scene and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story.