Authorities respond to Denver police shooting in Jefferson County

No officers were injured
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 14:14:49-04

DENVER — Authorities are responding to the area near Robert F. Clement Park in Jefferson County after a report of a shooting involving the Denver Police Department.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday morning that initial information indicates that police shot and wounded a suspect near the park located at West Bowles Avenue and South Pierce Street.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is being treated on scene and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story.

