Authorities raid Custer County commercial kennel; 86 animals seized

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities executed a search warrant at a Custer County commercial kennel Monday, seizing 86 animals, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office declined to release specific details regarding the accusations surrounding the unnamed kennel, which they said is operating under a special use permit.

They said deputies initially received a citizen complaint on Feb. 13 regarding the facility.

Veterinarians examined the animals before the 77 dogs, three cats, two horses, three hens, and a donkey were transported to care facilities around the region.

Most of the dogs were transported to the National Mill Dog Rescue in Peyton.