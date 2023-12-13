Authorities offering $5,000 reward for info about suspect in Trinidad gun shop burglary

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the suspect who burglarized a Trinidad gun shop.

The burglary happened at Rocky Mountain Trading Company, located at 255 North Commercial Street in Trinidad, around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 6.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the suspect cut off power to the business then entered the building after throwing a piece of concrete through the glass front door. They then put seven shotguns and one rifle into a duffle bag and took off on a bicycle.

The suspect was last seen wearing white pants and a white hooded sweatshirt "consistent with the attire of a commercial painter's uniform," the ATF said. The getaway vehicle is believed to be a mountain bicycle.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

There is a $5,000 reward — $2,500 from the ATF and $2,500 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry — for information that leads to the suspect's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477. Tips can also be submitted online or by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov.

The Trinidad Police Department is leading the investigation in conjunction with the ATF.