Authorities looking for suspect who robbed Grand Junction bank

Posted at 8:03 PM, Jan 23, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed a Grand Junction bank Monday evening.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. at the Bank of the San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Grand Junction police say the suspect handed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The teller gave the suspect money, and the suspect took off in what is believed to be a blue passenger car, according to police.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Grand Junction PD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, with help from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

