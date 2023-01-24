Authorities looking for suspect who robbed Grand Junction bank

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed a Grand Junction bank Monday evening.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. at the Bank of the San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Grand Junction police say the suspect handed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The teller gave the suspect money, and the suspect took off in what is believed to be a blue passenger car, according to police.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The Grand Junction PD and FBI are investigating a bank robbery which occurred on 01/23/23.

Grand Junction PD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, with help from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.