Authorities investigating if man arrested in Missouri committed child sexual assaults in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado authorities said they are investigating if a man arrested in Missouri committed child sexual assaults in Douglas County between 2014 and 2021.

On Sept. 21, 2022, Jason Lee Carey, 42, was taken into custody by police in Belton, Missouri. He was accused of sexual misconduct with underage victims.

Two days prior, a school resource officer with the Belton Police Department learned that a student had received inappropriate social media messages and videos from a substitute teacher in the Belton School District, according to the police department.

Belton (Missouri) Police Department

That SRO, along with the police department's investigations division, began an investigation into the substitute, who was identified as Carey. This investigation uncovered additional victims, the police department said.

Carey was detained two days after the report as a person of interest. The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office filed the following charges that day against him: enticement or attempted enticement of a child, second-degree child molestation, and two counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish pornographic material to a minor.

He was held without bond in the Cass County Jail.

On May 3, the Belton Police Department announced that additional charges were filed against Carey. He was still being held without bond. The new list of charges included:



Two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child

Two counts of second-degree child molestation

Four counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish pornographic material to a minor

First-degree stalking

Second-degree statutory sodomy

Two counts of promoting child pornography (first-degree)

Since Carey was charged, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Parker Police Department in Colorado learned that he may have victimized additional people in the Denver metro area, particularly in their areas.

Carey lived in Colorado for several years and worked in Douglas County and Parker between 2014 and 2021. He went by the nickname Thor, the sheriff's office said.

He worked at multiple businesses including the Douglas County School District (2015-2016, 2019), Town of Parker Recreation Center (2016), Children's Learning Adventure of Colorado (2018), and Parker Kindercare (2018-2021), according to the sheriff's office.

Anybody with information about any possible additional crimes by Carey is asked to reach out to authorities by emailing dcsotips@dcsheriff.net.

