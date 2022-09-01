Authorities investigate car theft, crash, barricaded person in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A person barricaded themselves from authorities following after taking a company car without authorization, crashing it twice and then barricading himself, according to Colorado State Patrol and the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said around 8:30 a.m., an employee from a construction company in Larimer County took a vehicle with authorization, though he is approved to use the vehicle for work.

While details are scarce, the truck was then involved in a crash in Wellington.

After this, the suspect continued driving and sideswiped a train around milemarker 291 on US 85 — which is about 2.5 miles north of Nunn and 18 miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming border — and then barricaded himself in the truck, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities tried to deploy gas, but it did not have any effect on the suspect.

After some time, authorities approached the suspect vehicle, broke the passenger side window, unlocked the vehicle, and took the person into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Nobody was injured.

US 85 was closed in both directions between County Road 100 and 108 during the investigation, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

No other details were immediately available.

