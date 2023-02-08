Authorities investigate police shooting in Lakeside

DENVER — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Lakeside Police Department following a police shooting Tuesday. No officers were injured.

Police shot and wounded a suspect in a field outside a Walmart shopping center on West 44th Avenue in Lakeside, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was wanted on multiple warrants, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital after the shooting. Their condition is not known.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.