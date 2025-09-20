Authorities ID teen shot, killed during encounter with Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office released Saturday the identity of the 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Aurora officers Thursday night after police said he threatened to “shoot up” a business.

The teenager was identified as Blaze Aleczander Balle-Mason, and the manner of death is homicide, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Aurora police shot and killed Balle-Mason after officers responded to a Conoco gas station in the 200 block of S. Havana Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the teenager had called 911 and told the operator that he had a gun and planned to "shoot up" the business and the surrounding area.

However, no firearm had been recovered as of Thursday night.

Moments later, the gas station owner called 911 and told operators he had locked himself inside his business due to "suspicious activity" happening outside.

Upon arrival, officers confronted Balle-Mason, who police said ignored commands and charged at them.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain described the suspect as "almost waiting for the officers" and said the suspect had his hands concealed.

A less-lethal rubber projectile was ineffective, prompting one officer to fire their weapon, according to Chamberlain.

Balle-Mason was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"When you look at this event, it's a tragic event; there is no getting around it," Chamberlain said. "When you have a suspect himself who calls and says that he plans on shooting up a location, and he also has a gun, and he wants to shoot at police officers, that's concerning."

When asked if there was any thought about deploying a mental health team to the scene, Chamberlain said mental health officers "keyed their radio" that they were responding around 7:41 p.m., but there "wasn't a huge opportunity to do any kind of intervention, any kind of crisis intervention" due to the potential for violence.

The police chief is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.