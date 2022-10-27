Watch Now
Authorities continue work to identify human remains found near Thornton High School

THORNTON, Colo. — About a week after human remains were found near Thornton High School, authorities are still working to identify the person.

On Oct. 20, the Thornton Police Department said it had started an outdoor death investigation after finding "dated human remains" in an open space area behind the school.

Police said there was not a danger to the public and the incident did not seem to be related to the school.

On Thursday, the Adams County Coroner's Office said it had not yet identified the deceased person.

"Several methods to identify the deceased are being explored," the office said.

The cause and manner of death of the person remain under investigation.

