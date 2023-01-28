Watch Now
Authorities ask residents of Dacono neighborhood to use bottled water amid odor investigation

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 13:52:24-05

DENVER — A mysterious odor has forced authorities to recommend bottled water for some residents in the Dacono area.

The odor was first reported Friday in the Eagle Meadow Estates neighborhood in the Weld County town.

Mountain View Fire Rescue said Saturday that the investigation is ongoing, and they haven’t yet determined the exact substance that is causing the odor.

Crews are testing the soil and water in the area to see if it will present any clues as to what is causing the odor.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials are recommending residents of the Eagle Meadow Estates neighborhood use bottled water until further testing is complete, a bulletin from the fire agency stated.

Residents of the Dacono neighborhood can pick up a case of bottled water (one per household) at Mountain Fire Rescue Station 7, located at 161 Perry Lane in Dacono.

