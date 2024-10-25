Aurora's 'On Havana Street' to host last night market of the season

AURORA, Colo. – On Havana Street, a business improvement district in Aurora will host its final night market of the season Saturday, October 26th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“The theme this time is Halloween, of course. So, there will be different vendors that you can buy gifts from or food. Always some great entertainment going on as well,” Alexis Watts, Visit Aurora Director of Marketing and Public Relations said.

The Havana Street Night Market will be held outside of Leezakaya, a Japanese restaurant on Havana Street.

Watts said the night market is a great representation of everything Aurora has to offer.

“You can feel right at home. We have over 160 languages spoken, over 300 international eateries in Aurora. So this is really a celebration that we can come to each time for this event, that everyone feels welcome,” Watts said.

On Havana Street is also hosting a trick-or-treating event on Saturday at the Gardens on Havana with more than 30 businesses participating handing out treats.

The trick-or-treating event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.