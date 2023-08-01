Aurora youth nonprofit to hold series of free community events

AURORA, Colo. — This weekend, Compound of Compassion, a youth-focused Colorado nonprofit, will host a series of fashion and art events in Aurora.

The free community events will begin Saturday, Aug. 5 with the All Eyes on Me Youth Visual Arts Exhibit and Silent Auction.

“We're just showcasing the amazing talents of visual artists, visual youth artists, of all sorts of mediums and modalities. The event is free. There will be a DJ and also food for people to enjoy,” said Sarah Iverson, youth art exhibit and silent auction organizer.

A free fashion show featuring local designers will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6 and this year’s theme is “My Hoodie is Not a Weapon.”

Compound of Compassion

“Pretty much shedding light on a lot of the violence that the area is experiencing. So, we are really excited to see what these young individuals come up with, and what they've prepared to showcase. They will be showcasing three different pieces, all inspired by the idea of 'My Hoodie is Not a Weapon,'" said Travon Williams, the fashion show's lead designer. “A lot of these youth, as well as adults — this is their first time showcasing a lot of what they do. So it is very imperative that we are there to support them.”

Mona Lockhart, an educator at Pickens Technical College who will be in charge of hair and makeup for the event, said these events will help set the tone for the community as many of the teen participants and attendees prepare to head back to school

“It's going to be kids from all ages, ethnicities. And so it's an opportunity to really showcase our youth,” Lockhart said. “There's a lot of good happening in our community and with our young people, and this is an opportunity to showcase the good that's happening.”

The art exhibit and silent auction will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at 9995 E. Colfax Ave.

Sunday’s event will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Dolce Event Center in Aurora.