Aurora Walmart evacuated after upset customer threatens to ‘shoot up the store’

Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 03, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — A Walmart in Aurora was evacuated Sunday morning after an upset customer allegedly threatened to “shoot up the store,” according to the Aurora Police Department.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 10400 E. Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

The man was located at a nearby bus stop and arrested on an active warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Joe Moylan with APD.

Moylan said the man, who has yet to be identified by police, got into a verbal argument with store management on Saturday over a purchase he made.

The man felt he was overcharged and allegedly threatened to return and “shoot up the store,” according to Moylan.

When the suspect returned Sunday morning, Moylan said he again got into a verbal altercation with management and allegedly made a second threat.

Police said management evacuated customers and sent employees to a secure location inside the store as a precaution.

The suspect ended up leaving the store and was arrested a short time later.

