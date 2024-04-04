Aurora repairman arrested for alleged sexual assault of children; police say there could be more victims

A man who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two children inside an Aurora home where he was working last summer has been arrested, and police believe there may be more victims.

Mohamad Arab Bin Shamsur-Alam is accused of sexually assaulting two girls on two separate occasions while working as a repairman at their home. The most recent incident allegedly happened in the summer of 2023.

Shamsur-Alam was arrested last Wednesday – his second arrest for sexual misconduct involving children. He was arrested in 2019 for indecent exposure and harassment for incidents involving two children in an unrelated case.

Police say Shamsur-Alam, 37, is a Rohingyan immigrant and may be targeting members of the Burmese community or other immigrant groups. The Rohingya are an ethnic group predominantly from Myanmar (formerly Burma).

“Based on his escalating behavior, investigators believe there may be additional victims who have had contact with Shamsur-Alam,” police said in a bulletin on their website. “The Aurora Police Department is working with community leaders to get this information to the Burmese and immigrant communities.”

Anyone with information about Shamsur-Alam or any additional victims is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP and reference case number 23-223290. Police say tips can be made anonymously.