Aurora renters protest mold, roaches, mice and other unlivable conditions

AURORA, Colo. — Dozens of renters who say they are tired of their living conditions gathered for a protest Saturday.

The renters gathered in Fletcher Plaza in northwest Aurora to highlight an issue they say is often ignored.

“We're here to demand healthy homes for all in this neighborhood and in all parts of Aurora,” said Nadine Ibrahim, the organizing director for East Colfax Community Collective (EC3), which organized the protest.

Renters held up photos to show some of the conditions they say they’re forced to live in.

Some held photos showing exposed wires, mold, broken appliances, and water damage.

Michael Lunsford says his former landlord kept promising to make repairs in his unit, but things only got worse.

“I was paying them at first $1,200 a month, and then I went up to $1,400 a month,” he said. “When I would call them, they would respond and say, we'll be there within the hour or sometime today. And nobody would ever, nobody would ever show up and have to call and call over and over again to get them to respond.”

Finally, Lunsford said he moved out after his apartment flooded.

“I didn't realize it was such a bad problem. I thought I was one of the only ones in the area. I see it's a problem everywhere in Aurora, and something really needs to be done about it,” he said.

EC3 is calling on landlords to step up and make repairs to their rental units.

They’re also calling on city officials to do more to protect renters, including making sure landlords don’t retaliate against those filing complaints.

They also want the city to pass an ordinance to help renters relocate if a unit is deemed uninhabitable.

“We want to have a meeting with prospective and current Aurora City council members in order for us to put housing as a top priority moving forward,” said Ibrahim.

According to the City of Aurora’s website, rental unit inspections are performed at the request of a resident, owner, or manager.

To request a visit from a code enforcement officer, call 303-739-7000 or click here.