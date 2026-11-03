Aurora Public Schools superintendent arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Michael Giles Jr. was arrested on Halloween morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday.

An Arapahoe County deputy stopped Giles around 12:49 a.m. Saturday in the area of E-470 and E. Quincy Avenue after Giles allegedly failed to maintain a single lane and proceeded through a red traffic light, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy conducted standardized field sobriety tests and arrested Giles, who joined the school district in July 2023.

Benjamin Hartford, Giles' attorney, issued the following statement following the arrest:

“Mr. Giles understands the seriousness of this matter and recognizes the concerns that news of his arrest may raise within the Aurora Public Schools community. He is treating the matter with the seriousness, responsibility, and respect it deserves.

Because this is a pending legal matter, neither Mr. Giles nor his counsel will comment at this time on the specific allegations or circumstances surrounding the arrest. Mr. Giles intends to address the matter through the appropriate legal process, and we ask that the process be allowed to proceed before conclusions are drawn.”

An advisement hearing was held Monday afternoon, and Giles' bond was set at $1,000, online court records show. His counsel is next set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 15.