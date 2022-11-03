Aurora police, SWAT working to contact suspect at apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police and SWAT are working to contact a suspect who is refusing to leave an apartment.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted at 11:09 a.m. Thursday that residents may see a large police presence, including SWAT, at the The Preserve at City Center apartments, located near S. Elkhart Street and E. Mississippi Avenue.



A suspect, who is wanted for allegedly being involved in a shots fired call earlier in the day, was not leaving an apartment, police said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 3, 11am

A reverse 911 call was sent to residents in the complex, telling them to shelter in place. About an hour later, all apartments near the one the suspect was inside were evacuated.

More SWAT resources were called in around 12:15 p.m.

No other details were available as of Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.