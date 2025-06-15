Aurora police shoot, kill 58-year-old man during domestic disturbance call

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police officer was involved in a fatal shooting Saturday evening during a domestic disturbance call, according to the Aurora Police Department.

A 58-year-old Aurora man was shot and killed by police after they said he produced a handgun and pointed it at officers during the incident inside a garage at a home in the 15800 block of E. Arkansas Drive.

Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife. When officers arrived at the scene, the couple separated, and the husband went to the garage.

Police said the shooting occurred when the man produced a handgun from a toolbox and pointed it at officers while refusing to put the weapon down.

The shooting victim’s identity has not been released.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Independent and internal investigations are underway to determine whether the officer’s actions complied with state law and agency procedures.