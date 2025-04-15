Aurora police seek help identifying human remains found under I-225 bridge

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help identifying human remains found under an Interstate 225 bridge earlier this month.

The skeletal remains were discovered on April 1 under a southbound I-225 bridge that crosses Toll Gate Creek near the 6th Avenue exit, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The department said police were informed about the human remains after officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between multiple people near the bridge and were told about the remains from someone involved in the altercation.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and has determined the remains are from an African American man in his 30s, standing approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

The man had short, curly black hair.

He was wearing a brown leather bomber-style jacket, a florescent green hooded sweatshirt, a grey crop-topped sweatshirt with decorative grommets and strings along the sides, black sweatpants, camouflage shorts, and light brown shearling-type boots.

There was no identification with the remains. Police said the deceased might be a transient named "Ben," who frequented the E. Colfax Avenue and I-225 corridors before his death.

The cause and manner of death was not released. It's unknown how long the remains had been under the bridge.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office at 720-874-3625 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.