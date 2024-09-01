Aurora police: Security guard shoots, kills armed man amid struggle at 7-Eleven

AURORA, Colo — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting Saturday night at an E. Colfax Avenue 7-Eleven that left one man dead after police said he pulled a gun on a security guard.

Police said the security guard acted in self-defense when he shot and killed the 36-year-old shooting victim inside the convenience store located in the 12000 block of E. Colfax Avenue.

Officers were called to the store around 9 p.m. and located the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the 36-year-old man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

His identity has not been released.

Police said, based on preliminary evidence, the gunshot victim approached the security guard from behind and pointed a gun at his head.

The security guard and the 36-year-old man struggled over the firearm before the security guard drew his weapon and fired one round, according to police.

The 38-year-old man working as a security guard at the store was taken in for questioning and released. No charges were filed.

Aurora police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.