Aurora police searching for missing 11-year-old

No indication of foul play, but her family is worried, Aurora PD said in a tweet
missing Ciara.jpg
Aurora Police Department
Posted at 8:26 PM, Oct 12, 2022
AURORA, Colo.  — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old.

Ciara was last seen at Columbia Middle School at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Aurora police say she did not return to school after a fire drill.

There is no indication of foul play, but her family is worried, police said in a tweet.

Ciara was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and white Converse. She also had a teal backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

