Aurora police searching for missing 11-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old.

Ciara was last seen at Columbia Middle School at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Aurora police say she did not return to school after a fire drill.

There is no indication of foul play, but her family is worried, police said in a tweet.

#Missing Have you seen Ciara? She is 11 y/o, was last seen at Columbia Middle School today at 3:30 pm. She did not return to the school after a fire drill. No indication of foul play, but her family is worried. She is wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, white Converse, teal backpack. pic.twitter.com/wFt15fxLXV — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 13, 2022

Ciara was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and white Converse. She also had a teal backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.