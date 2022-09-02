Watch Now
FOUND: Aurora police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

May be with estranged mother
Missing person located graphic
Posted at 8:57 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 23:59:52-04

UPDATE: Natalie has been found and is safe, according to Aurora police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Natalie Federico is 4 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 3 p.m. at Crawford Elementary School, located at 1600 North Florence Street.

Police believe Natalie may be with her estranged mother, Jessica Ford. She drives a 2005 silver Nissan with Colorado license plate BWPA46.

Anyone with information on Natalie's location is asked to call 911.

