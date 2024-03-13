Aurora police searching for driver who shot man in parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a driver who got out of a silver sedan and shot another driver in a parking lot.

The shooting happened sometime Wednesday afternoon in the 15000 block of East Mississippi Avenue.

According to Aurora police, a silver sedan was parked at a business when a brown SUV pulled up behind it. Police said a man got out of the sedan and shot into the SUV. He then got back into the sedan and drove off.

The driver of the SUV — only identified as an adult male — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Aurora PD said suspect information is not available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.