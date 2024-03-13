Watch Now
Aurora police searching for driver who shot man in parking lot

The victim — only identified as an adult male — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Mar 13, 2024
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is searching for a driver who got out of a silver sedan and shot another driver in a parking lot.

The shooting happened sometime Wednesday afternoon in the 15000 block of East Mississippi Avenue.

According to Aurora police, a silver sedan was parked at a business when a brown SUV pulled up behind it. Police said a man got out of the sedan and shot into the SUV. He then got back into the sedan and drove off.

The driver of the SUV — only identified as an adult male — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Aurora PD said suspect information is not available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
