Aurora police search for three missing sisters

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are searching for three at-risk sisters — Annabelle, 12; Aurelia, 10; and Autumn, 8 — who were last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

The girls were seen on surveillance leaving their home near E. 22nd Avenue and Sable Boulevard at 3:40 p.m., police said.

APD

They were carrying backpacks and heading to an unknown location, police said.

Their mother says they aren’t dressed for the weather, and two of the girls should be wearing glasses, but may not be.

APD

All three are Hispanic females: Annabelle, age 12, 5'2", black hair; Aurelia, age 10, 5'2", pink hair, should be wearing glasses. Autumn, age 8, 4'7", brown hair, should be wearing glasses.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911 or contact Aurora police at 303-627-3100.