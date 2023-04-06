Aurora police looking for witnesses, dashcam video following deadly motorcycle crash

AURORA, Colo. – Aurora police investigators are asking for the public’s help after a man died following a motorcycle cash this past weekend.

The crash happened at South Tower Road and East Kansas Avenue Sunday at around 9:48 a.m. At the scene, police investigators determined the motorcyclist lost control and came off the bike. The rider was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a local hospital where he “tragically succumbed as a result of his injuries days later on April 5,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators are now working to determine what factors, if any, contributed to the crash.

If you witnessed the crash, have dash camera video, or have any additional information, and you have not already spoken to investigators, you are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913- 7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

The man’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office once family is notified.

This is the 13th fatal crash in Aurora so far this year, according to police.