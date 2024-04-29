Aurora police locate parents of young boy found walking alone along 100 block of Idalia Court

AURORA, Colo. — A young boy was found around 11 a.m. on Monday walking alone in Aurora, and police located his parents a few hours later.

His photo has been deleted from this story.

The Aurora Police Department said the boy, who appeared to be about 2 years old, was walking along the 100 block of Idalia Court near the Silverbrook apartments around 11 a.m. Officers did not know his name.

Officers stayed with the boy and said he is safe and healthy.

Aurora police said the parents were found around 2 p.m.

No other information is available.

