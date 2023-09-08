Watch Now
Aurora police investigating homicide on E. Colfax Avenue

Posted at 7:13 AM, Sep 08, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Police have started a homicide investigation along E. Colfax Avenue after a person found a deceased man and called 911 Thursday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said the 911 caller found the person along the 8900 block of E. Colfax. He had a gunshot wound, police said.

Crime Scene Investigators and Major Crime Homicide Unit detectives began working around the scene.

No other details were immediately available as the investigation is in the early stages. This story will be updated once more information is reportable.

