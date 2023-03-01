Aurora police investigating homicide at apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the Park Place at Expo Apartments, located at 10755 E. Exposition Avenue, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot with obvious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 1, 11am

The man died of his injuries.

Detectives from the Major Crime Homicide Unit are leading the investigation for this incident.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unavailable. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this homicide can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.