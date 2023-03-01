Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aurora police investigating homicide at apartment complex

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Fatal Shooting on E. Exposition Ave
Posted at 3:08 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 17:08:57-05

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the Park Place at Expo Apartments, located at 10755 E. Exposition Avenue, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot with obvious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 1, 11am

The man died of his injuries.

Detectives from the Major Crime Homicide Unit are leading the investigation for this incident.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unavailable. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this homicide can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here