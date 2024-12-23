Aurora police investigating bomb threat at King Soopers; shelter-in-place order issued

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at a King Soopers off S. Peoria Street, and the shopping center has been evacuated. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area as well.

As of 5 p.m., it was not yet clear if police had found anything to suggest a legitimate threat, but Aurora police said the bomb squad is at the scene.

The King Soopers is located at 3050 S. Peoria St. in Aurora, just north of Cherry Creek Reservoir. The store, as well as the rest of the shopping center and parking lot, have been evacuated as a precaution.



A shelter-in-place order was issued around 5 p.m. for residents who live along E. Cornell Avenue to E. Dartmouth Avenue, and S. Peoria Street to I-225. The order is centered on a condo complex at E. Dartmouth Avenue and S. Peoria Street, police said.

Several police and fire personnel are working in the area, so drivers should expect traffic if they are nearby, police said.

"Please stay off the streets for your safety," Aurora police said on social media.

To safely get around the scene, police have recommended that drivers take E. Yale Avenue east or west, or S. Havana Street north or south.

Denver7

This is a developing story and will be updated.