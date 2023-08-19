Aurora police investigates 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths in alleyway

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating the deaths of two people found unresponsive Saturday morning as suspicious.

The bodies were discovered around 6:55 a.m. in an alleyway near the intersection of E. 22nd Avenue and Galena Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said firefighters responded to the initial report of an unresponsive person laying on the ground. Paramedics quickly determined the person was dead on arrival.

A short time later, Aurora officers arrived on scene and discovered a second body a short distance away from the first scene.

The department’s crime scene investigation and major crime homicide units are investigating.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the deaths and release their identities at a later time.