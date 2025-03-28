Aurora police investigate fatal shooting stemming from possible domestic violence incident

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a fatal shooting that appeared to have stemmed from a possible domestic violence incident, the department said Friday.

The Aurora Police Department's Major Crime Homicide Unit began investigating the shooting around 9:15 a.m. Friday, after officers responded to the 10700 block of E. Exposition Avenue.

Police found a 41-year-old Aurora man at the scene. He appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said. Despite their efforts to save his life before paramedics arrived, the man was transported to a hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.

In addition, police said a 37-year-old Aurora woman was brought to the hospital for minor injuries. She has not been identified either. Police said she has been detained for questioning. There are no outstanding suspects, police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said they believe the shooting stemmed from "a possible domestic violence incident."

The investigation remains active. No arrests have been made.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.