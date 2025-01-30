Aurora police investigate deadly crash

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a crash that left a person dead early Thursday.

A semi-truck and vehicle collided at East 32nd Avenue and Airport Road just before 3 a.m. police tweeted.

No information was available on the person who died.

Police warned the intersection would be closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash.

Denver7 traffic reporter Jayson Luber recommends drivers use Tower or Chambers Roads as alternates.

This is Airport Blvd just south of I-70 and it will remain closed basically btwn Smith Rd and I-70 for many hours. Tower Rd or Chambers are the easiest alternates. https://t.co/yIE77iNgCf — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 30, 2025

This is a developing story and we will update when more information becomes available.