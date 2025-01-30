Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Aurora police investigate deadly crash

East 32nd Avenue and Airport Road intersection closed in all directions
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a crash that left a person dead early Thursday.

A semi-truck and vehicle collided at East 32nd Avenue and Airport Road just before 3 a.m. police tweeted.

No information was available on the person who died.

Police warned the intersection would be closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash.

Denver7 traffic reporter Jayson Luber recommends drivers use Tower or Chambers Roads as alternates.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information becomes available.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.