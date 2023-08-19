Aurora Police Dept. hopes new recruitment plan will help address key challenges

AURORA, Colo. — Like a lot of cities across the country, Aurora faces a police shortage. The city is also trying to diversify its police force. The department hopes its new recruitment plan will help it address both challenges.

When Abdul Syidi emigrated to the United States with his family in 1981, he knew just a handful of English words. Today, he’s on the front lines helping APD deal with its police officer shortage as a police recruiter.

“I think the challenge is nationwide, so it's not just only for APD,” said Syidi. “I think it's nationwide that we're feeling the challenges.”

Since the beginning of this year, APD has lost 57 officers, according to data APD provided to the city council. Twenty-three of those officers have retired. So far, the department has been able to replace 38 of those 57 officers. In total, there are 77 vacancies across APD.

The police shortage makes Officer Syidi’s job more important, which is why he spends a lot of time at community events.

“We're very heavily involved in community events, not only in the city of Aurora but in Denver and other places within the metro area,” he said. “We try to get out, try to get to the community, and try to find folks to come join our ranks.”

APD makes a point to attend community events like Global Fest, which helps them increase their potential pool of candidates from underrepresented communities. Creating a more diverse force is one of the goals outlined in the department’s new recruitment plan.

Since 2021, Aurora has been under a consent decree following an investigation by the Colorado attorney general that found APD had a “pattern and practice” of racially biased policing and using excessive force.

The consent decree required the department to create a plan, outlining how it will attract and retain officers from underrepresented groups, including people of color and women.

The plan calls for the department to “look beyond the obvious for recruiting opportunities.”

“The Recruiting Unit will continually identify opportunities to tap into community feedback for effective recruiting opportunities. We will participate in community ward meetings, veteran’s outreach and military transition center efforts, faith-based community outreach, and non-profit engagement opportunities. Officers who attend will be equipped with approved recruiting talking points,” the plan reads.

Syidi says diversifying the police force is important to maintain good community relations.

“It’s a reflection of our community,” said Syidi. “And I think for us to be a reflection of our community, we need to have a workforce that looks like one.”

Aurora Interim Police Chief Art Acevado told council members in a meeting earlier this month that APD is on track to have over 40 recruits in its upcoming academy class that starts in September.

For more information about jobs available at APD, click here.