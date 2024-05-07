Aurora police cracking down on ‘out of control’ vehicle registration problem

AURORA, Colo. — Calling it an “out of control” problem, Aurora police announced Tuesday the launch of an enforcement operation targeting vehicle registration violators.

While driving around it can be hard not to notice when you get stuck behind a vehicle with expired plates. It's an issue across the Denver metro area.

But Aurora police said it has had enough and has begun ticketing motorists for the following violations:



No Registration.

Failure to Register Vehicle Within 90 Days of Residency.

No License Plates Attached.

Expired License Plates.

Expired Temporary Permit.

Failed to Display Valid Registration.

Displayed Fictitious/Stolen Plates.

Legally Inoperable Vehicle (parking violation).

APD began the campaign last week, issuing tickets to 23 motorists for vehicle registration violations. The oldest expired license plate was from August 2021, according to police.

Fines for vehicle registration violations range from $15-$75. The fine and surcharge for an expired plate of more than 60 days is $95.50.

To update a vehicle registration quickly, you can visit a Colorado MV Express Kiosk at various locations and grocery stores across the state.

A full list of locations can be found by clicking here.

The machines can print out license plate stickers right on the spot and you don't need a trip to the DMV.