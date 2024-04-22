Amber alert issued after car stolen from Aurora gas station with 6-year-old girl inside

AURORA, Colo. — An Amber Alert has been issued after a car was stolen from an Aurora gas station Sunday night with a 6-year-old girl inside.

Police in Aurora were looking for a 2015 Jeep Compass with license plate CQV 601. It was stolen from a gas station near Iliff and Havana in southeastern Aurora around 9 p.m. Sunday. According to the Amber Alert, the vehicle's passenger side tail light is broken.

Police said the girl inside the stolen car, Aaliyah, is Black, has brown eyes and black braids and was last wearing a rainbow jacket.

Multiple officers were at the 7-Eleven at that intersection late Sunday. Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio learned from police at the scene that the car was left running while parked in front of the store.

Anyone who has seen the girl or the stolen car is asked to call 911 or APD at 303-627-3100.