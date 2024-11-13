Aurora police asking public for any information on October homicide in northwest Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking the public for any information regarding a shooting in October that led to the death of 26-year-old Mario Arturo Lopez-Alvarado.

No arrests have been made in this case and police do not have any suspect information available, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

The shooting happened at 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 12. A person in the area of E. 19th Avenue and Kingston Street, which is in northwest Aurora, called 911 to report that they had found a man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound, the police department said. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Denver7

The Adams County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Lopez-Alvarado, a resident of Aurora.

APD homicide detectives are working to speak with anybody who knew the victim, or anybody with information about the days leading up to his death. Residents who live in the area of E. 19th Avenue and Kingston Street should check any surveillance camera footage from Oct. 12 to see if it captured video of the shooting or any suspicious activity, the police department said.

Anybody with information can contact APD's non-emergency number 303-627-3100 or, to stay anonymous, can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who contact Crime Stoppers can be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.