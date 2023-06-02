Aurora police arrest Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old passenger

AURORA, Colo. — A Lyft driver has been arrested by Aurora police after a teenage passenger reported the driver had sexually assaulted her.

The Aurora Police Department said its officers arrested Shengfu Wu, 38, on May 14 on one charge of sexual assault on a child. They are now looking for additional possible victims.

The passenger in this case was a 13-year-old girl.

She reported the alleged assault around 3:20 a.m. on May 13, about two hours after the incident. She told police that she had been sexually assaulted by the driver as he drove her to her home.

After she made the report, police responded to the 6800 block of S. Langdale Street. Detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation.

Within a few hours, they identified Wu as the suspect. He was located and arrested the following day, police said. His vehicle was impounded.

He was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

Detectives said they believe Wu may have victimized other people with unwanted sexual contacts. Anybody who believes they were victimized by Wu should contact Aurora police at 303-739-6000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Denver7 has reached out to Lyft and is awaiting a comment.