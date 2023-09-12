Aurora PD searching for suspects accused of robbing Aurora, Thornton and Longmont stores

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of suspects accused of robbing stores in Aurora, Thornton and Longmont last month.

Aurora officers were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. August 23 to a report of an armed robbery at a sporting goods store in the 6300 block of South Main Street.

Store employees reported that four teen males arrived at the store, took several things from the clothing section and left without paying. When the store manager tried to confront the teens, one pulled out a handgun and pointed it in the air before leaving the store, according to Aurora PD. The armed teen then pointed the gun at an employee who tried to take a picture of the group with a cellphone.

The group left in a Chevy Tahoe with license plate 333-ZTH. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Morrison, Aurora police said.

Investigators determined that the group was involved in two other crimes that occurred the same day as the Aurora armed robbery.

The group allegedly committed an armed robbery at a store in Thornton before driving to Aurora and robbing the sporting goods store. The suspects then traveled to Longmont and robbed a shoe store, according to Aurora police.

During the Longmont robbery, a suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm when they were confronted by store employees. The suspect fired several times at employees and customers who tried to take his picture, the department said.

Aurora PD said the armed suspect in the Aurora robbery was not the same person who pulled out a weapon during the Longmont robbery. Investigators believe either multiple suspects are armed or the group takes turns with the firearm when committing crimes.

One of the four suspects was identified and arrested, Aurora PD said. Investigators are asking for help with identifying the remaining three suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a $2,000 reward.