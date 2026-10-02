Aurora PD Human Trafficking Unit makes 28 arrests in the first year and recovers 29 survivors

AURORA, Colo. — It’s been one year since the Aurora Police Department started its Human Trafficking Unit, and their work has resulted in 53 investigations, 28 arrests, and the recovery of 29 survivors, 15 of whom are minors.

“It is extremely rewarding when we can put these people behind bars and hold them accountable for exploiting children,” said Sgt. Joseph Sullivan with the Human Trafficking Unit.

Aurora Police shared these mugshots of suspects in recent cases who they believe may be tied to more victims.

Aurora Police Department Recent arrests by the Aurora PD Human Trafficking Unit

The Human Trafficking Unit tied Marshae Wheelock to several human trafficking and sexual exploitation cases over several years involving multiple child victims. He took a plea deal and will be sentenced in November for up to 16 years.

In February, the Human Trafficking Unit engaged in an undercover operation that rescued a 16-year-old girl. That led to the arrest of Aja Abney, 20, of Centennial, Dasjuan Goode, 38, of Aurora, and Damara Hester, 32, of Denver, for sexual exploitation of the 16-year-old for financial gain.

The unit, which was established in September of 2025, focuses on sex trafficking and victims 21 and under.

SGT. Joseph Sullivan says these cases are difficult to charge and prosecute because the victims don’t often cooperate out of fear and coercion.

But new child exploitation laws have made it easier to gather digital data, and Sullivan says social media companies are “extremely cooperative” with proper legal requests for information.

“Collecting the evidence from various platforms, cell phones, social media, and computers helps us create an evidence backing that will allow the investigation to move forward through charging and prosecution without extensive cooperation from victims,” Sullivan said.

The Aurora Police Department victim services unit, the Department of Human Services, and advocacy groups help provide survivors resources and support.

Only a few police departments in Colorado have a dedicated Human Trafficking Unit, but it’s a widespread issue across the whole Country.

Anyone with any information about the above suspects or other victims not yet known to law enforcement is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

