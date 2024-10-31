Aurora needs your help making sidewalks safer, especially for those with disabilities

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora has launched an online survey and interactive map to gather feedback from residents in an effort to make the city safer and more accessible for those with disabilities.

"Phase One" of the city's ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan will take place over the next two years. It will focus on improving public right-of-way infrastructure, including sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks, intersections, and even tree pruning.

Denver7, Colin Riley

Karlyn Shorb, Title II ADA Coordinator for the City of Aurora, says the city wants to be a "model of accessibility" for people with disabilities.

"The catalyst really was to undertake best practices as a city to make sure that our infrastructure not only meets the mandates of the Americans with Disabilities Act but that we're an inclusive community," Shorb said.

Shorb and Aurora need help locating areas of concern throughout the city.

"The more we hear from community members about where they're seeing problems, where they're having challenges, about places that they use most and can't get across the street, for example, with their wheelchair. Then we also know how to prioritize the eventual plan that will be a multi year plan," Shorb said.

Aurora is looking for any resident to use the online survey and online mapping tool to pinpoint places in their neighborhood, leaving exact coordinates and comments for the city to analyze. The city hopes that this will help them prioritize projects that need to be tackled.

Denver7, Colin Riley The abrupt ending of this sidewalk is an example of what Aurora is looking for in their public feedback.

Improvements to public buildings, parks, open spaces, and emergency services will be included in future phases of this plan.

Aurora sees the benefits stretching to everyone.

"When you think about our infrastructure, if you make our sidewalks, and our curb ramps and our street lights more accessible to folks in mobility devices, for example, you're also making it more inclusive for folks in strollers, on bicycles, you know, smaller children, that sort of thing as well," Shorb said.

In addition to using the online survey and map tool, you can join two upcoming town hall meetings.



Nov. 7, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM: Virtual Town Hall for Public Feedback on Accessibility and Public Right-of-Way.

Nov. 13, 5:30 PM—7:30 PM: The 2nd Town Hall Meeting for Public Feedback on Public Right-of-Way. Location: Aurora Municipal Center, Aurora Room, First Floor