Aurora names Art Acevedo as interim police chief

DENVER — The city of Aurora announced Tuesday that it has appointed Art Acevedo as the police department’s interim chief.

Arcevedo, who has served as police chief in Austin, Texas, Houston and most recently Miami, was appointed as city officials “resets the national recruitment process for a permanent chief,” a release from the city read.

Arcevedo will step into the role in early December, replacing current Interim Police Chief Daniel J. Oates, who will return to his home and family in Florida, the city said.

Earlier this year, Acevedo filed a lawsuit against the city of Miami claiming he was wrongfully fired as Miami’s police chief in 2021 after just a few months on the job. Acevedo is claiming they fired him for blowing the whistle on wrongdoing by city officials, as CNN reported.

He was hired in Miami amid high praise from the city's mayor – who called Acevedo the “Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs" – after more than four years as the Houston (Texas) Police Department chief.

"Aurora reminds me of Houston. Both cities are incomparably diverse and culturally rich,” Acevedo said in a news release. “As a bilingual Cuban American born in Cuba and raised in the U.S., I am intimately familiar with the challenges facing diverse communities like Aurora, and I applaud the city’s simultaneous efforts to tackle crime and implement public safety changes to better reflect the people it serves. I look forward to building upon Chief Oates’s work to ensure the department implements the consent decree, strengthens public trust, and enhances the safety of this culturally rich city.”

Acevedo most recently worked as a CNN law enforcement analyst and an adviser with the body camera analytics company Truleo.

Oates has been the interim chief of the department since this summer. He was picked as the interim chief after former chief Vanessa Wilson was fired in April for what the city manager called her failure to effectively manage the department.

City Manager Jim Twombly said in October that community members and City Council members wanted the city to continue the search and start over for “a variety of reasons,” which he said he supported.

“We all – city management, the City Council, and the community – want the best person for the job who will address crime in Aurora and lead the Aurora Police Department to be racially equitable, bias-free, culturally competent and responsive to all residents,” Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said at the time.

“I welcome Chief Acevedo’s depth of experience and track record of championing national best practices in policing,” Twombly said in Tuesday's release. “We will harness his expertise as we reevaluate our national police chief search well into 2023."