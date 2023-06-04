Aurora man working on truck dies after getting pinned under vehicle

AURORA, Colo. — A man working on a pickup truck in an Aurora driveway Saturday evening was killed in a vehicle maintenance accident, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Uravan Street.

Police said the 48-year-old man was working on the truck’s transmission when the vehicle rolled, pinning him under the front passenger wheel.

First responders attempted lifesaving actions, but the man died at the scene, police said.

His name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.