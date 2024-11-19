Aurora man sentenced after shooting his mom to death

DENVER — An Aurora man was sentenced to more than four decades in prison after the June 2021 shooting death of his 70-year-old mother, the 18th Judicial District announced Monday.

Ryan Scott Avery, 42, will spend 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder - heat of passion, attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and felony menacing.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Deborah Ann Avery. She was found deceased in a chair inside her home in the 1600 block of S. Granby Street on June 20, 2021.

An autopsy revealed she was shot three times—twice in the face and once in her chest.

According to an arrest affidavit, Avery, who lived at the same Aurora home, was upset that his sister had recently taken control of their mother's finances.

“The defendant’s actions are unconscionable,” Senior Deputy DA Joel Zink said in a news release. “In an act of profound betrayal, Mr. Avery murdered his own mother as she sat in a recliner chair in the family room. I commend the Aurora Police Department and the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent efforts in this case, which not only helped secure justice for Deborah, but also reinforced safety and accountability within our community.”

The investigation also revealed Avery was involved in an attempted assault and felony menacing against separate victims that same weekend after the murder.