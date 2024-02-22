Aurora man hit by car after stopping to help stranded driver who ran out of gas

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car after stopping to help a stranded driver who had run out of gas.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, Christopher Pedroza was driving home after picking up his girlfriend from work when he stopped to help a fellow driver.

"After pouring the gas into the car, we talked for a few more minutes. I told him I wouldn't leave right away, so if the gas wasn't enough in his car, we can go grab some," said Pedroza.

That's when the good deed took a scary turn. A vehicle slammed into Pedroza, pinning him between his vehicle and the stranded driver's vehicle.

Pedroza was rushed to The Medical Center of Aurora with serious injuries. His left leg was "snapped," and his knees suffered major damage. His right leg was also injured.

He has remained hospitalized since the crash. He has already had three surgeries and is preparing for a fourth.

The recovery process will continue once Pedroza is discharged.

"It's a painful situation," he said, "My medical team is saying that I need supplies for my home, like, you know, wheelchairs. I need a ramp from my front door to my driveway."

He's now urging drivers to be more aware so crashes like his don't happen again.

"Always be looking out. You see those caution signs. I mean, no matter if you don't know what the situation is, man, just slow down. A lot of this right here could have been prevented," added Pedroza.

Christopher Pedroza

The stranded driver has stopped by several times to visit Pedroza.

"He's showed up already about four or five times. He's brought his family out here," he said.

Pedroza has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help in his recovery process. If you'd like to donate, click here.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the driver who struck Pedroza was cited for reckless driving causing bodily injury. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to CSP.