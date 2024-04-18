Aurora man convicted on charges related to threatening several people with a firearm

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A jury found a 40-year-old Aurora man guilty on multiple counts of attempted murder after he threatened several people with a firearm on an evening in October 2022.

Following a trial, Eugene Robertson was found guilty on eight counts of attempted murder, four counts of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, harassment and two counts of reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from Oct. 17, 2022. Late that evening, around 11 p.m., Robertson drove to a Burger King along the 600 block of S. Buckley Road in Aurora and pulled into the drive-thru window. After he ordered, he attempted to pay for his meal with drugs, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Employees said they needed actual payment and Robertson pulled a gun and pointed it at them before driving off, the DA's office said.

Afterward, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station — which is across the street from the Burger King — along the 500 block of S. Airport Boulevard. The 7-Eleven store clerk said a man had walked in and pointed a gun at his head. He then shot a TV screen showing surveillance footage and left the store, the clerk said. In the parking lot, he shot toward two people before leaving the scene, the DA's office said. Nobody was injured.

Police determined the man was the same person in each of those incidents, and gathered information on his clothing and vehicle.

Just before midnight, Aurora police responded to an apartment complex along the 18000 block of E. Kentucky Avenue for a report of gunshots. A woman had called 911 and told a dispatcher that her friend — identified as "Eugene" — came to her door and when she refused to open it, he fired gunshots, according to the DA's office. Nobody was injured.

While investigating that scene, police spotted Robertson, who ran and hid behind bushes before he was taken into custody.

His trial began on April 8 and ran for five days. Following his conviction, a sentencing hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9. He faces more than 400 years in prison.